29 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey and Germany have tussled over the döner kebab, The Economist reported.

Two years ago, Turkey applied to the EU to have the döner, made from seasoned meat roasted on a vertical spit, protected under the bloc’s “traditional specialty guaranteed” (TSG) scheme. If the EU agrees, the döner would have to be prepared to Turkish specifications, including the type of meat (beef, chicken and lamb are fine, veal and turkey are not) and how it is marinated and sliced.

This has not gone down well with döner fans elsewhere. Germany lodged an objection to the Turkish proposal.

"On September 19th the European Commission gave the sides six months to hash out a compromise. If they cannot, the commission will decide the döner’s TSG status on its own," the report reads.

If Turkey gets its way, the dish most Europeans have come to know as the döner kebab would have to be sold under a new name.