Georgian opposition staging provocations ahead of elections - Kobakhidze

29 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claimed the opposition United National Movement party was “seeking to stage provocations” in the country ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26.

He alleged that unspecified groups were “dreaming of staging a revolution” in the country, and further pointed out that “Georgian citizens and the Georgian Government will not allow them to realise these plans”.

"I call on the public to be very vigilant, very careful, and nobody should allow such provocations to be staged”, Kobakhidze said.

The PM stressed that the government will take all measures to prevent the alleged provocations.

The Government head further claimed the public had “seen that the opposition does not have any resources for renewal”.