Erdogan: I hope Baku and Yerevan to jointly resolve problem

29 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan positively views ironing out issues between Baku and Yerevan.

According to him, the main topic of the meeting with Pashinyan was the Baku-Yerevan problems.

"I saw that Pashinyan has a positive attitude towards resolving these issues," Erdogan said.

He also pointed out that Baku shares a similar approach to this issue. The Turkish leader expressed hope that Azerbaijan and Armenia will jointly resolve the problem.