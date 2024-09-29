Seven countries forming 'Middle Corridor' Association

29 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The railway administrations of China, Turkey, Austria, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to create the International Association Eurasian Transport Route Association with headquarters in Baku.

Earlier, it was proposed to create a collegial body - the Eurasian Transport Route Association - to make the Middle Corridor more attractive and competitive.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, is an international transport corridor running through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and on to Turkey and European countries. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is now operational, is part of the corridor.