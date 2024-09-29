29 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said the conclusion presented by the McCain Institute confirms the protests are being planned following the elections in Georgia.

The chairman noted that, according to this scenario, the elections in the country will be followed by protests despite the recognition of the voting results by observers.

"This document is an illustration of how unrest is being planned inside the country," Shalva Papuashvili said.

He noted that the McCain Institute calls for observing the protests in Georgia, instead of recommending its NGOs to recognize the election results and stop the unrest.

Papuashvili stressed that even if the Georgian Dream wins being confirmed by observers, they will call on Washington and Brussels to observe the protest.

McCain Institute report

The McCain Institute stressed that if the Georgian Dream party is victorious, the U.S. should consider a congressional delegation in the weeks following the elections to support citizen protestors and possibly serve as a deterrent against violence and politically motivated arrests and prosecutions.

According to the report, another GD term is likely to advance the illiberal playbook, suppression of civil society and adoption of legislation to limit rights.