29 Sep. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A dust storm has hit the districts of Stavropol, the press service of the regional State Traffic Inspectorate reports.

According to them, strong winds with dust have reached several districts of the region.

The storm is complicating traffic on the roads. Drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

Additionally, it should be noted that the dust storm has also reached other cities in the South of Russia. Footage of strong winds and dust has spread on the Internet.