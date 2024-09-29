Selling of Uzbek Chevrolets starts in Georgia

29 Sep. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chevrolet cars manufactured in Uzbekistan can now be bought in Georgia. The cars will be sold at a dealership that opened in the Georgian capital, the UzAuto Motors website reports.

According to the statement, the official dealer of the manufacturer in Georgia is Strada Motors. This company will sell and serviUzbek Chevrolets and also service them.

It should be noted that Chevrolets are manufactured in Uzbekistan at a plant in the city of Asaka in the Andijan region. The first batch was sent to Georgia just over a month ago, on August 25.