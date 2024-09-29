Simulated accident conducted on Batumi cable car

29 Sep. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Batumi cable car became the site of rescue training. Specialists practiced evacuating passengers in case of an unplanned stoppage of the cable car, the Emergency Management Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reported.

According to the training scenario, there was a delay on the cable car due to technical reasons. In connection with this, it became necessary to evacuate passengers. It was successfully carried out. The evacuation was conducted using various means: a trampoline, a drone and specialized equipment.

The goal of the training was to improve the skills needed for the evacuation of passengers in a man-made accident.

In addition to rescuers, police officers, medical personnel and cable car employees took part in the training.