Coal production increases in Uzbekistan

29 Sep. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan has increased coal production this year, the Statistics Agency of the Republic reports.

In the first 8 months of this year, the country mined 4.3 million tons of coal, which is 16.2% more than in 2023, when 3.7 million tons were mined.

It should be added that in August of this year, Uzbekistan mined 900 thousand tons of coal, which is 100 thousand tons more than in July.

It has also been noted that the country will pass fuel, oil and coal through customs without paying duties for two years. In addition, three-year renewable loans are being offered for coal imports.