29 Sep. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A VAZ-2109 car ran over a 44-year-old resident of Dagestan, he died, the press service of the republican Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

The tragedy occurred on the Kavkaz highway in the Karabudakhkent district. The driver of the car hit a man who was crossing the road in the wrong place.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in Makhachkala with multiple injuries, but doctors were unable to save him.