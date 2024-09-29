Mishustin to visit Iran tomorrow

29 Sep. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is going to Iran tomorrow, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation reported.

The statement specifies that Mishustin will go to Tehran, where he has several meetings planned.

In particular, the program includes talks with the President of the IRI Masoud Pezeshkian. In addition, Mishustin will meet with the First Vice-President of the country, Mohammad Reza Aref.

"It is planned to discuss the full range of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields",

the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

The statement notes that the emphasis will be on large-scale Russian-Iranian projects. The parties will discuss joint projects in the fields of transport and energy, as well as industry, agriculture and others.

Let us remind you that Russia and Iran are planning to sign a document in the near future, marking the transition of relations between Moscow and Tehran to a new stage. This refers to the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Its text was finally agreed upon by representatives of the Russian Federation and Iran during consultations held in Moscow in June. On September 18, President Vladimir Putin signed an order approving the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to conclude the treaty, and also authorized making changes to it that are not of a fundamental nature.

Tehran reported that the Iranian side expected to sign the document at the BRICS summit, which would be held in Kazan in just over three weeks. The capital of Tatarstan is expecting a visit from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during this time.