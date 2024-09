30 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of returning citizens was sent to the Azerbaijani city of Jabrail from the Garadagh district of Baku on Monday morning.

This time, 40 families - 123 people - are returning to the city of Jabrail.

Thus, to date, 117 families or 364 people have been provided with permanent residence in the city of Jabrail.