Traffic in Tbilisi to be restricted for city festival

30 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian capital of Tbilisi will celebrate the annual city festival Tbilisoba on October 5-6.

Tbilisi City Hall announced that certain streets in the capital will experience gradual traffic restrictions in preparation for the Tbilisoba Festival. These measures will be in place from 11 p.m. on September 30 until 8 a.m. on October 8.

From September 30 at 11 p.m. to October 2 at midnight, parts of Grigol Orbeliani Square will be partially blocked, specifically from Giorgi Atoneli Street to Vakhtang Orbeliani Lane No. 13. From midnight on October 2 until 11 p.m. on October 8, traffic will be closed near the Dry Bridge, including Italy Street and surrounding areas.

From October 3 at 11 p.m. to October 8 at 8 a.m., traffic will be restricted around Abano Street, specifically between Abano Street and Ioseb Grishashvili Street, with access via Firdousi, Mirza Fatali Akhundov and Ismail Isfahanli streets.

Furthermore, from noon on October 4 to 2 a.m. on October 7, traffic will be restricted on Costa Khetagurov Street, from the gas station near Khetagurov Square to the intersection of Khetagurov and Guram Sagaradze streets.

Rike Park and Orbeliani Square will be the main locations for hosting the festival.

The festival was first marked in 1979 before becoming a popular annual date, attracting thousands of people to events from mid-morning until late in the evening.