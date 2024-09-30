Baku Climate Action Week kicks off in Azerbaijan

30 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The international conference within the Climate Action Week (BCAW 2024) to Combat Climate Change framework has started in the Azerbaijani capital.

Baku is hosting Climate Action Week for the first time from September 30 to October 4, 2024. The event will form the basis of the climate agenda ahead of COP29 in Baku in November.

The Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2024) will bring together key stakeholders from a range of fields such as politics, finance, trade, investment, science, arts, culture, civil society, and media.

The main themes of the event are “energy transition," “cities and urbanized environments," “water security," “food and agriculture," "SMEs,” and “green skills.”

The first half of the week (from September 30 through October 2) will focus on climate solutions involving government agencies, academia, and the private sector.

The second half (October 3-4) will focus on science, education, arts, culture and other sectors.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan on November 11-22.