30 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Russian tourist died in central Tbilisi after accidentally falling down a flight of stairs in an underpass.

She and a friend were walking through the city, cheerfully singing the song “For the Last Time” while recording themselves on a mobile phone, and didn’t notice the steps.

The 27-year-old suffered a severe skull fracture, and doctors were unable to save her.