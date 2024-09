30 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Tehran will not send its troops to Lebanon.

At the same time, the diplomat stressed that Iran will not leave any of Israel's aggressive actions unanswered.

According to Kanaani, Tehran is closely following up on matters with the Lebanese authorities, referring to the strikes that killed Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.