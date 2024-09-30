Ilham Aliyev: Western Azerbaijanis to return to their ancestral lands

30 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed today the unveiling ceremony of a monument to Ashig Alasgar, a prominent representative of Azerbaijan’s ashiq art, in Baku.

The Azerbaijani leader recalled that he signed two decrees 3 years ago to perpetuate the name of Ashig Alasgar, noting that this is a truly wonderful event.

In his speech at the ceremony, the Azerbaijani President highlighted the deportations the Azerbaijani people were subjected to during the 20th century.

“Our nation was subjected to three waves of deportations in the 20th century – first in 1918, second in the 1940-50s and third in the late 1980s and early 1990s. After a certain period of time, after the two deportations, the Azerbaijani people returned to their ancestral lands, not all of them but a large part of them did. This makes us legitimately confident that the Western Azerbaijanis who were subjected to the third wave of ethnic cleansing will also return to their ancestral lands,” Ilham Aliyev said.

We are seeing the indomitable spirit of the Azerbaijani people in the example of Azerbaijanis returning to Karabakh and East Zangezur, the head of state stressed.

“Our compatriots from Karabakh and East Zangezur, who had not seen those lands before, are eagerly and impatiently waiting for the day of their return. They are looking forward to the implementation of the Great Return program," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted this program is already underway, the Azerbaijani people are now returning to Karabakh.