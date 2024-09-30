Sakstat: Georgia's population reaches 3.7 mln people

30 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s population reached 3.7 million people as of January 1, 2024, the National Statistics Office of Georgia said in its latest update.

Figures once again showed urban areas to be more populated than rural locations, with nearly 61% of the total population living in cities and more than 1.2 million people living in the capital city of Tbilisi.

In mountainous and hard-to-reach areas the census is being conducted out until October 8.

The census in Georgia is conducted every 10 years. According to the 2014 data, the country’s population is 3.7 million. Last year it was reported that Georgia’s population decreased by 1.1% compared to 2022.