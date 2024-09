30 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The General Prosecutor's Offices of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum aimed at enhancing legal cooperation and intensifying existing relations, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

The memo was signed by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and Saudi Arabia's Attorney General Sheikh Saud Bin Abdullah Al-Mujib in Baku.