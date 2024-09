30 Sep. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2025, it will be possible to fly from Sochi to 5 foreign countries - Armenia, Israel, Türkiye, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The flights will be carried out by Azimuth Airline. This information appeared on the airline's website.

The planes will fly to Yerevan, Tel Aviv, Istanbul, Antalya, Almaty and Samarkand.

The most expensive tickets are to Uzbekistan, while the cheapest ones are to Armenia. The latter destination has become the most popular among passengers of Sochi airport.