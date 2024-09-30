S7 returns Moscow-Dubai flight to its schedule

30 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

S7 Airlines has resumed flights between the Russian capital and Dubai.

Flights resumed on September 30. The carrier has included four weekly flights in the schedule. In Moscow, the flights operate from Domodedovo Airport, in the UAE they use two airports: Dubai (DXB) and Al Maktoum (DWC). Flights to DXB airport are scheduled for Mondays, while flights to DWC will be conducted on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Transportation is operated by Boeing 737-800.

The price of a round-trip ticket starts from 29 thousand rubles, while a one-way ticket costs from 17.5 thousand rubles.