Kaladze reacts to US imposing sanctions against him

30 Sep. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Secretary General of the Georgian Dream and the Mayor of Tbilisi commented on his inclusion in the US sanctions list.

Kakha Kaladze noted that there is no justice in today's world.

In response to a journalist's question, he said that he was not worried about his assests in European banks, since he had not kept his money there for a long time.

The party's Secretary General explained that this was due to his mistrust of these financial institutions.

"Why should I keep it there? First, look at how they treated Ivanishvili. This man was robbed. Why should I trust them?! Of course, I don't trust them",

Kakha Kaladze said.