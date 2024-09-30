Science Week kicks off in Armenia

30 Sep. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tomorrow, October 1, the official opening ceremony of Science Week will take place at Freedom Square in Yerevan. The head of the department, Zhanna Andreasyan, will take part in the event, which is organized by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the country.

As part of the project, various events in different formats will be held across the country related to the current state and future development of such an important industry, NEWS.am reports.

The main events and activities will be held in the Armenian capital, but they are also planned for the regions of the country.

Science Week will run until October 6. It is organized in cooperation with the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, the press service of the Ministry of Education reported.