Yerevan and Tehran sign memorandum of understanding in business

30 Sep. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Armenian media, Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran "On the exchange of goods and services in the private sector".

On the Armenian side, the document was signed by Deputy Minister of Economy Narek Hovakimyan, and on the Iranian side by Deputy Minister of Industry, Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, who also heads the Trade Promotion Organization.

The memorandum is aimed at expanding trade ties between the private sectors, integrating new mechanisms into trade relations and increasing trade.