Representatives of different faiths live in Azerbaijan as one family throughout history - Ilham Aliyev

1 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan, which plays the role of a bridge between the East and the West, is one of the unique places, where friendly and fraternal relations have existed between peoples, and ethnic and cultural diversity and high multicultural values have been preserved for centuries, said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a congratulatory letter to the Jewish community of Azerbaijan on the New Year Holiday of the Jewish people - Rosh Hashanah.

The head of state recalled that throughout history, representatives of different cultures and faiths have always lived here in peace, good neighbourliness, mutual trust and respect as one family without facing discrimination.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that even today, in Azerbaijan, where the atmosphere of exemplary tolerance prevails, there are ample opportunities for ethnic and religious minorities, including the Jewish community, to keep their traditions, language and culture alive by taking advantage of their national and spiritual values.

“I would like to particularly emphasize that as an integral part and equal member of our society, our citizens of Jewish origin contribute to conveying the realities about Azerbaijan to the world community, and are closely involved in the public and political life of our country, which is currently experiencing a great progress and rapid development,” Ilham Aliyev said.

Rosh Hashanah falls on the first day of Tishri, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar, which coincides with September or October. It begins the evening of Wednesday, October 2, 2024, through the evening of Friday, October 4, 2024.