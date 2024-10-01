Armenia's Consulate opens in southern Italy

1 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The honorary consulate of Armenia was opened in Bari with jurisdiction at the Italian region of Apulia, the Armenian embassy in Italy reported.

The official opening was held on September 28.

According to the Ambassador of Armenia to Italy Tsovinar Hambardzumyan and Prefect of Bari Francesco Russo, the honorary consulate of Armenia in Bari will become the point of reference for initiatives aimed at the protection of Armenians in Apulia, as well as the promotion of scientific, cultural, educational, economic, and commercial cooperation between Armenia and the Italian region of Apulia.