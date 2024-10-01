Israeli army enters Lebanon

1 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon, the army said.

"In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the statement reads.

The army stressed that "the IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months."

"The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area," the statement adds.

According to the IDF, these operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon. Operation Northern Arrows will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas.