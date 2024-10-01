Merab Dvalishvili to donate million to charities

1 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian professional mixed martial artist Merab Dvalishvili has received a generous gift following his historic win at UFC 306.

At one of the biggest events in UFC history, 'The Machine' was able to dominate Sean O'Malley and become the second ever Georgian to become a champion in the promotion. For his achievements in the sport, the newly-crowned bantamweight king was honored by the Georgian government.

Shortly after securing UFC gold in his first attempt, Dvalishvili was gifted 1 million lari for his performance at the Las Vegas Sphere.

However, Dvalishvili won't be splashing the cash on himself. Instead, he will be pumping the funds - which almost equates to $370,000 - back into his country, MMAWeekly reported.

The 33-year-old hopes to help several charities and will invest into the combat sports world in Georgia in order to speed up the process of finding the next Georgian MMA superstar.