Fire breaks out in Tashkent university

1 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fire broke out on the territory of the Tashkent State Agrarian University in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region Monday evening.

According to the Uzbek local emergency department, a report was received at 8:10 p.m. that a fire broke out on the territory of the Tashkent State Agrarian University in the Kibray District of Tashkent Region.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene shortly after, and the fire was extinguished by 10:10 p.m.

There is no information of casualties of the incident, and investigations are underway.