Bidzina Ivanishvili urges Georgia to choose peace and Georgian values

1 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Honorary Chair and the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili hailed the party’s defeat of the previous United National Movement administration on this day in 2012 as the “day of return of freedom” in the country.

“October 1, 2012 stands as one of the cornerstones of our national identity, embodying the spirit of independence and the reclamation of our dignity. It is a day that highlights the resilience and determination of the Georgian people - no matter how powerful the enemy, whether internal or external, when it comes to the freedom and honour of our nation, there is no retreat," Ivanishvili said.

The former PM described “dignity and freedom” as “red lines” for every Georgian, highlighting “October 1 does not belong to any party or individual, it belongs to the people of Georgia, to every citizen who, alongside GD, washed away the shameful stain that had suffocated our nation. We reclaimed our right to live freely, speak our minds, pursue truth, and protect our families and livelihoods with honour”.

"Patriotism is not only about defending the homeland with weapons. It is about having the courage to stand against injustice, especially when others are too afraid to speak out," Ivanishvili said.

The official claimed the UNM authorities and their foreign allies “could not withstand the overwhelming strength of the Georgian people united. This day is our shared pride, a symbol of the strength and unity of Georgia”.

"Despite the efforts of our opponents to hide, distort, and ignore the truth, the Georgian people see tangible progress. This progress is not just the result of our determination but of the careful path we have walked for the last 12 years - and continue to walk to this day”, Ivanishvili said.

In the statement, the former PM urged voters to unite in support of his party to secure a Constitutional majority of at least 113 seats in the 150-member Parliament in the forthcoming vote, and framed the upcoming election as a “key moment for the future of Georgia”, describing the stakes as a matter of the country’s very existence.

He highlighted the importance of securing the Constitutional majority in order to bring legal action against UNM.

In his call for unity, the official also touched on “key national values, such as faith and family” and advocated for strengthening the Orthodox Church's role in the Georgian Constitution, positioning it as a “fundamental pillar of the nation's identity”.