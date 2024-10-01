Baku to host Figure Skating Figure Skating for first time

1 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation's request to host the Junior Grand Prix in 2025 has been officially accepted by the International Skating Union (ISU).

Following a thorough review of the federation's submitted documentation, the ISU has confirmed that the prestigious competition will take place in Baku on September 24-27, 2025.

About 150 athletes from more than 20 countries are expected to participate in the Grand Prix, Trend reported citing İdman.biz.

A large-scale sports competition will be held for the first time in the history of figure skating in Azerbaijan.

After the organization of the competition, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation will apply for the holding of the World Figure Skating Championship in Azerbaijan.