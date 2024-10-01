Pashinyan at Eurasian Economic Forum: not a word about politics

1 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the plenary session of the third Eurasian Economic Forum in Yerevan, according to the Armenian PM's official website.

Pashinyan's speech addressed only one issue – the advantages of the EAEU digitalization. The Prime Minister did not touch upon the Russia-Armenia ties, which have recently been tested against the backdrop of Armenia’s openly voiced and consistently implemented anti-Russian policy.

According to him, successful digitization of these processes requires reliable, complete and accessible data to make public services fully transparent.

“This will simplify the interaction of citizens and businesses with government agencies, making it more convenient, efficient and secure. The concept of reliable data storage occupies a central place in the philosophy of digital transformation in Armenia. This system is based on trust between government institutions and, most importantly, between citizens, businesses and the state," Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM added that this process can improve the way cross-border trade and indirect taxes are paid. He added this will significantly reduce administrative costs and at the same time ensure product compliance with all requirements.