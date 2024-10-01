Putin congratulates Xi on 75th anniversary of PRC’s founding

1 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the leader of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Xi Jinping, on the 75th anniversary of the republic’s founding, according to the Kremlin website.

Putin noted that China is welcoming this milestone anniversary with impressive successes in its economic, social, scientific and technological development.

He stressed that under Xi's leadership China has successfully been strengthening its positions on the world stage, playing an important role in resolving key problems on the regional and global agenda.

The head of state said that Moscow values its friendly and good neighborly ties with Beijing. He added that productive Russian-Chinese interaction within the UN, BRICS and the SCO is a matter of great significance.

"Despite the difficult international situation, we have recently managed to achieve a qualitative increase in mutual trade and to implement quite a lot of large-scale bilateral projects in different areas," Putin said.

The Russian president rxpressed confidence that Moscow and Beijing will continue joint work in order to advance the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China.