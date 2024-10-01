Azerbaijan's railway digitization funds of $47 mln approved

1 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Asian Development Bank has approved the allocation of a loan of $47 million to support the digitalization of Azerbaijan's railway system.

This funding will improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of Azerbaijan Railway networks. The ADB will support the digitalization of key processes, including cargo operations management, asset maintenance, repairs, and investment planning.

The project will also roll out a customer information access system, tackling pricing and tax calculations head-on.

“Digitalization will bolster Azerbaijan's pivotal role in connecting the economies of East and Central Asia with the Caucasus and Europe,” Director General of the Central and West Asia Department of ADB Eugene Zhukov said.

According to him, the project will help Azerbaijan fully realize its potential as a trade and logistics hub.

In the last 25 years, Azerbaijan has received over $5 billion in loans from the ADB.