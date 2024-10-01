Baku and Riyadh discuss economic cooperation

1 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov met with a delegation from Saudi Arabia, headed by the President of the Federation of Chambers of Saudi Arabia Hassan Moejeb Al-Huwaizi.

According to the press service of the ministry, the parties discussed the successful development of economic relations between Baku and Riyadh. During the talks, it was said that Azerbaijan had a favorable environment for investors. The importance of the ACWA Power project in the field of renewable energy was also noted.

The parties also noted that the joint business council between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia is an effective mechanism for implementing opportunities to expand investment cooperation and increase trade turnover.

Jabbarov and Al-Huwaizi emphasized the need to deepen bilateral work to diversify the economy and ensure sustainable development in the countries.