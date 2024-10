1 Oct. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A terrorist attack has occurred in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, the head of the Nikshahr County, Mojib Hassani, said.

The incident occurred in the city of Bent after an event in one of the city's secondary schools. Four people were killed in the attack, including the IRGC district commander and the head of the city council.

According to the governor of the county, two more people were also injured. One of the victims is in serious condition.