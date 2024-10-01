RZD Tour: tourist trains with Uzbekistan may be launched soon

1 Oct. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Uzbekistan may launch tourist trains in the future, the details were shared by Vice President of the Russian Railways, General Director of "RZD Tour" Roman Barakovskikh.

He emphasized that the growing popularity of rail tourism encouraged the creation of new tourist products.

According to Barakovskikh, as early as next year, rail tourism service may begin to develop with several BRICS countries, primarily China. Furthermore, the work is planned for both inbound and outbound tourism.

"Many other projects are also being developed, in particular, with Uzbekistan",

Vice President of the Russian Railways said.

Barakovskikh specified that residents of these countries would be able to travel by rail to Karelia and the cities of the Golden Ring, as well as to the Urals.

He added that the work was underway. When the results appear, "RZD Tour" will definitely tell about them, Roman Barakovskikh said.