Iran attacks Israel

1 Oct. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli army has issued a message that Iran has launched a missile attack in the direction of the country. An air raid alert has been declared throughout the country. Residents of the state are urged to take shelter immediately. Iran has so far fired more than 500 ballistic missiles at Israel (20:29 Moscow time).

According to the latest reports, one of the missiles hit a house in northern Tel Aviv, injuring three people. No casualties ihave been reported in the rest of the country.

According to a representative of the Israel Airports Authority, the country's airspace is currently closed. Flights have been rerouted to alternative airfields outside of Israel.

Iran, in turn, said it had launched an attack on Israel because of the assassination of the Hezbollah Secretary General, the head of the Hamas Politburo, and the Commander of the Quds Force. The Iranian mission to the UN also said that Tehran considered its strike on Israel a legitimate response to the violation of the country's sovereignty.

Israeli officials responded to Iran's attack by saying that Tehran had crossed the border. "The response will be severe. The gates of hell have opened for Tehran", they warned.