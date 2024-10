1 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azimuth airlines may begin flying between Perm and Tashkent. The carrier has submitted a request to operate daily flights on this route.

Russian airline Azimuth plans to launch international flights from Perm to Tashkent.

The airline's corresponding request will be considered by an interdepartmental commission. If approved, regular direct flights between Perm and the capital of Uzbekistan will be added to the schedule. It is planned to operate seven flights per week.