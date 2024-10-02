Why is Iran attacking Israel? IRGC explains massive missile strike

2 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran says it launched a barrage of missiles at Israel in response to the assassinations of senior Hezbollah, Hamas and Iranian officials, Fars news agency reported.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said the missile attack on Israel was a response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and the IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan last week, as well as that of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh earlier this year.

“In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and Nilforoushan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories,” the IRGC said.

It said its missile attack targeted “three military bases” in the Tel Aviv area.

Earlier, the IRGC said that if Israel retaliated, Tehran’s response would be “more crushing and ruinous”.