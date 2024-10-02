Iran says attack on Israel concluded

2 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran exercised "self-defence" against Israel and its action is concluded unless the "Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said early on Wednesday.

The Iranian FM said Washington was told by Tehran not to interfere following its attack on Israel.

"Message exchanges do not mean coordination. No message was sent prior to our response (to Israel). After this response, a warning was conveyed via Switzerland telling Americans that it was our right to self-defence and that we do not intend to continue (the attack)," Araqchi said.

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran's action against Israel came after exercising tremendous restraint to give space for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Our action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful," Araqchi added.

Tehran launched a salvo of missiles on Tuesday against Israel in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups.