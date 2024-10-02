U.S. to help defend Israel against Iran's attack

2 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the U.S. military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defense Forces to help defend Israel against this attack.

"Today, Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel. The United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defense Forces to help defend Israel against this attack," Jake Sullivan said.

According to the security advisor, U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are monitoring the attack and the response from the White House Situation Room, joined in person and remotely by their national security team.