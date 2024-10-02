Iran names targets of Tuesday's attack on Israel

2 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has delivered strikes on two Israeli Air Force bases and the headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence service, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said.

According to him, the missiles Iran fired at Israel today had targeted two military bases - Nevatim and Hatzerim - and the headquarters of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service.

Bagheri said that Iran deliberately did not attack civilian targets and infrastructure.

On the night of October 1, Iran delivered a massive strike against Israel with the possible use of hypersonic missiles.