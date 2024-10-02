Hezbollah says its fighters engage in battles with IDF in Lebanon

2 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Hezbollah movement said its fighters are engaged in clashes with Israeli servicemen in the border settlement of al-Adisa in southern Lebanon.

"Islamic resistance fighters clashed at dawn on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, with an Israeli enemy infantry unit that tried to infiltrate the town of al-Adisa," the statement reads.

Hezbollah also said that the Israeli army unit was forced to retreat due to the losses it suffered.

On September 23, Israel launched the operation against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities.