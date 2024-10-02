Salome Zurabichvili refuses to sign family values protection bill into law

2 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili refused to sign a bill on family values, protection of minors into law, a presidential administration official told TASS.

"The president did not sign the bill into law. Nor did she veto the measure. She just refused to sign the bill and returned it to parliament. Our laws provide for such a procedure," the official said.

The development means Parliamentary discussions of the bill will no longer be necessary, and it will be signed by the Speaker within a five-day deadline.

On September 17, the Georgian parliament passed the third and final reading of a package of legislative amendments on banning LGBT propaganda (the movement is designated as extremist Russia and prohibited by law).