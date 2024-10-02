Iran extends cancellation of all flights

2 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will extend the closure of its airspace until Thursday morning, sposesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization Jafar Yazerlu said.

All flights in Iran will remain cancelled until Thursday at 5 am local time (12:30 am GMT) a day after Tehran fired missiles at Israel, Tasnim reported.

Earlier, the organization had announced that all flights nationwide would be canceled until Wednesday morning.

Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport was briefly shut and Israeli airspace closed for a little over an hour last night amid the attack.