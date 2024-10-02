Russia and China celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations

2 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations on October 2.

The Russsian leader noted that today the Russian-Chinese ties are at an all-time high, according to the Kremlin website.

"Our two countries have been proactive in working together on political, trade and economic matters, as well as in science and technology, and a plethora of other domains. We have been effective in coordinating our efforts when dealing with regional and international affairs for building a multipolar world order with greater justice for all," Putin said.

He expressed confidence that fulfilling the bilateral agreements resulting from our latest meetings will contribute to further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China, as well as ensure stability and security on the Eurasian continent and across the world.

The Russian leader recalled that the USSR was the first country to recognise the People’s Republic of China, and immediately forged a strong bond between two nations.

"I can say with great certainty that the close and mutually beneficial relations between Moscow and Beijing have stood the test of time," Putin said.

The Chinese leader, in turn, stressed that China will resort to all joint efforts with Russia in order to maintain the global peace and stability.

"I pay great attention to the development of the Chinese-Russian relations and I am ready, together with President Putin to keep expanding comprehensive practical cooperation between the two countries, jointly promote high-quality development and the further modernization of both countries, make a new contribution to the maintenance of the world peace and stability, and promote the formation of a momentous human community," Xi Jinping said.

Xi Jinping said he intends to use the anniversary "to promote the high-quality development and modernization of the two countries." He noted that China and Russia are "major neighbors, world powers and leading countries with emerging markets."

"In the past 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both countries have contributed to the constant strengthening and modernization of China-Russia ties based on the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples," Xi Jinping said.

According to him, permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic cooperation, mutually beneficial contacts and interaction are the most essential characteristics of the relations maintained between the countries.