Baku hosts 10th International Book Fair

2 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 10th Baku International Book Fair kicked off today at the Baku Expo Center in Azerbaijan.

The exhibition dedicated to the 530th birth anniversary the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Muhammad Fuzuli (1494-1556) is organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture.

The event is attended by 56 foreign organizations from 18 countries representing 4 continents, 110 local publishing houses and book art enterprises.

The exhibition brought together well-known writers and poets, scientists, young writers from Türkiye, Italy, China, Russia, the Republic of Korea, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Oman, Argentina, Morocco, Venezuela, Georgia, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Mongolia.

The International Book Fair will also feature master classes for children and adults, presentations of books on inclusion and other topical issues, book signings, conferences, symposiums, competitions, readings and music hours.