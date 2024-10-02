SARS infection engulf Crimea amid cool weather

2 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Along with the cold weather, SARS infection have come to Crimea. Over the past week, nearly 10,000 people with SARS infection have sought treatment at the peninsula’s hospitals. Sevastopol shows the most significant increase in the number of patients.

Over the past week, 9,729 people with severe acute respiratory syndrome have been registered in Crimea, the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor reports.

The increase in the number of SARS infections has been 17.2%, 7–14 years old children are the most affected category, the department notes.

The largest number of cases is in Sevastopol, the city of federal significance. There, the number of SARS patients has increased by 19.8% in a week. 3,657 people have sought medical attention in the city with symptoms of a viral disease. However, these numbers are not indicative: the majority of the population suffers from acute respiratory viral infections without medical help, Rospotrebnadzor is confident.