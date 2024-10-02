Iranian ambassador summoned to German Foreign Ministry

2 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The German Foreign Ministry condemned Iran for yesterday's attack on Israel. Thus, the Iranian ambassador was summoned to the ministry on Wednesday.

The German Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador amid the large-scale missile attack carried out yesterday by the Islamic Republic on Israel, a representative of the ministry informed.

"We summoned the Iranian ambassador today, but he was not in the city, his chargé d'affaires showed up. We made it clear that we condemn in the strongest possible terms the direct Iranian attack on Israeli territory,”

– the representative of the German Foreign Ministry said.

He emphasized that yesterday's attack cannot be justified in any way, adding that Berlin is calling on Tehran to stop the attacks, including through its allies in the region.

The representative of the ministry also did not rule out that sanctions that could be introduced against Iran.